Google dominates 90 percent of the EU online search market. (Photo: Rosa Jimenez Cano)

Google rejects EU antitrust charges on Android

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Google’s Android operating system has boosted competition rather than stifling it, the US tech firm said on Thursday (10 November), as it formally answered European Commission antitrust charges.

The company allows phone manufacturers and mobile network operators to use Android for free, but it comes with 11 pre-installed Google apps, including a search function and Play, the company’s own app store.

The system is widely successful. Some 75 percent of the phones in the EU already...

