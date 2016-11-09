Trump's victory is a warning sign, says Tusk

The election of Donald Trump must be viewed as a wake-up call for those who support liberal democracy, EU Council president Donald Tusk warned on Wednesday (9 November).

“The events of the last months and days should be treated as a warning sign for all who believe in liberal democracy,” said Tusk, linking Trump's victory to the successes of anti-establishment movements across Europe.

“This means that we should finally get our acts together and bring back a sense of direction, bri...