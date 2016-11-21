Ad
euobserver
Merkel was recently praised by outgoing US president Obama as an "outstanding partner" (Photo: Reuters)

Merkel to seek fourth term to face off populism

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel has said she will seek a fourth term in office in next year's election to defend democratic values in the face of growing threats globally and at home.

"We are facing struggles in Europe and internationally for our values and our interests and, simply put, for our way of life," she told journalists at the headquarters of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party.

She was reluctant however, to be hailed as the new leader of the West.

"I am...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

German elections face Russia cyber threat, Merkel warns
Merkel urges Trump to respect 'values'
Merkel admits mistakes, sticks to refugee policy
Obama praises Merkel as 'model' leader
Merkel was recently praised by outgoing US president Obama as an "outstanding partner" (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections