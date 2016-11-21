Merkel to seek fourth term to face off populism

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel has said she will seek a fourth term in office in next year's election to defend democratic values in the face of growing threats globally and at home.

"We are facing struggles in Europe and internationally for our values and our interests and, simply put, for our way of life," she told journalists at the headquarters of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party.

She was reluctant however, to be hailed as the new leader of the West.

"I am...