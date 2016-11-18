Doubts hang over EU investment plan's future

Questions of why some projects are funded, others not, and whether value for money is being had, linger over plans to extend the Juncker investment plan.
The European Parliament and EU member states are starting to examine a European Commission proposal for an extension of the project, named after commission head Jean-Claude Juncker, but the commission has not presented any proper assessment of how the plan worked in the first year.
The EU executive only commissioned an evaluation...
