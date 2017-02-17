EU foreign service should pay its interns, EU watchdog says

EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly has told the European External Action Service (EEAS) to pay all its interns to open the door to people from poor backgrounds.

The EU watchdog presented her report on Friday (17 February), following an investigation into a complaint brought to her by a young Austrian woman who had worked as an unpaid intern in an EU delegation in Asia.

The EEAS has almost 800 trainees in its delegations around the world, who work there full time for free.

The ombu...