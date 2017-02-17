Ad
Gianni Pittella and Manfred Weber: Stronger with or without each other?

Socialist MEPs seek new role after grand coalition

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, STRASBOURG,

The European Parliament's Socialists are seeking a new role in an upended political landscape after the breakdown of their so-called grand coalition with the Christian Democrats.

Some in the Socialists and Democrats group (S&D) see the surprise move by their leader Gianni Pittella to do away with over two years of working closely together with their main political rivals, the European People’s Party (EPP), as liberation.

Pittella decided to break the grand coalition after the EPP...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

