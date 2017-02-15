EU interns to rebel against unpaid work

EU interns are gathering on Monday (20 February), the UN day for social justice, to claim an end to unpaid internships in Brussels.
"It is illegal to offer graduates unpaid work in Belgium, but hundreds of young workers are still exploited every year," said Bryn Watkins, a managing member of Brussels Interns NGO (Bingo), who is helping to organise Monday's lunch-time protest in front of the European Commission.
