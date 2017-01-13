City sounds Brexit siren, but who’s listening?

When the bosses of a country’s most lucrative industry tell politicians that their policies risk thousands of job losses, they expect to get an immediate reaction.



On Tuesday (10 January) Douglas Flint, chairman of megabank HSBC, told MPs he was worried about a negative outcome of the Brexit negotiations for the international banking industry based in London.



"The economic system (in London) is like a Jenga tower," he told MPs. "You don't know what will happen if you pull pieces out."...