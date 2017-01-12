Ad
Kern (r) is aiming to woo far-right voters (Photo: [email protected])

Austria wants to discriminate against EU workers

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU citizens should be barred from taking jobs if a qualified Austrian has applied to the same position, says Austria's centre-left chancellor.

Chancellor Christian Kern on Wednesday (11 January) accused east European nations of "exporting their joblessness to Austria" and wants local employers to prioritise Austrians unless no other candidate is available.

"That means - only if there is no suitable unemployed person in the country can [a job] be given to new arrivals without restr...

