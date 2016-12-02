Austrians ponder shift to far right

With the rerun of the presidential election on Sunday (4 December), Austria faces a historically defining moment.

Voters are heading to the polls to elect a head of state for the third time this year, after the run-off in May was annulled because of vote-counting irregularities and a repeat scheduled for October was postponed because of faulty postal ballots.

They must make a choice between two starkly contrasting contenders who could take democratic Austria in opposite directions...