Screenwriters call for EU rights on royalties

The Dutch film Dunya & Desie has been available for Dutch subscribers to streaming website Netflix since last autumn.
But while the screenwriter, Robert Alberdingk Thijm, was paid for his original text, he hasn’t got a cent from the US company for the film’s redistribution.
It’s not just Netflix. If, for instance, the broadcasting networks which own a TV series the Dutch screenwriter wrote decide to sell them on DVD then, in most cases, he wouldn’t receive additional payment....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here