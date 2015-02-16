Ad
Milos Zeman (l) pictured with French president Francois Hollande (Photo: francediplomatie)

Putin's ally in Prague Castle

by Katerina Safarikova, Prague,

The EU's line on Russia is fragile. The governments of Cyprus, Slovakia, Austria and Greece oppose European sanctions against Russia, be it for ideological or economic reasons.

To those Moscow-friendly countries, one more should be added - the Czech Republic in the form of its prime constitutional representative.

Its directly elected president, Milos Zeman, has been expressing views sympathetic to Russia ever since Russian-backed rebels made it to Donetsk and Lugansk to start wagi...

