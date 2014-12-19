Luxembourg caves in to EU tax listing demands

Luxembourg on Thursday (18 December) caved in to pressure to give EU-anti trust regulators the details of tax deal schemes it has with multinational companies.
Prime minister Xavier Bettel said he would comply with the demands - after suing the European Commission over the issue - because other member states are also now required to provide similar details on the discounted tax deals.\n \n“If everybody’s in the same boat, this makes it possible for us to take away the trial we had with ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.