EU arms to Syria: what, how and if

The EU officially lifted its arms embargo on Syria on Saturday (1 June).

The EU hawks which pushed for it, Britain and France, promise they will not ship anything if Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad gets serious in peace talks.

But if the talks - due to start in Geneva this month - fail, they will have some hard choices to make.

Defence analysts say what the rebels really need are shoulder-fired anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles.

They listed four Western-made anti-ai...