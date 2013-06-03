Ad
euobserver
Syrian rebels: who are they and what do they need? (Photo: Freedom House)

EU arms to Syria: what, how and if

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU officially lifted its arms embargo on Syria on Saturday (1 June).

The EU hawks which pushed for it, Britain and France, promise they will not ship anything if Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad gets serious in peace talks.

But if the talks - due to start in Geneva this month - fail, they will have some hard choices to make.

Defence analysts say what the rebels really need are shoulder-fired anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles.

They listed four Western-made anti-ai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

US defends EU allies on arms-to-Syria
Austria: EU talks on Syria have failed
EU countries free to ship arms to Syria
Syrian rebels: who are they and what do they need? (Photo: Freedom House)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections