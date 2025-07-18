Ad
euobserver
The EU executive has proposed to double funding for the Middle East and North Africa region to €42.5bn as part of an overall proposal to allocate €215bn to the Global Europe budget (Photo: European Commission)

Beefed up Global Europe fund will allow EU to be 'players, not just payers'

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox,

The EU’s beefed up €215bn external spending plan “will allow us to be players, not just payers,” the EU commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, told reporters on Thursday (17 July). 

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Aid cuts will have 'cataclysmic' effect, OECD warns
EU to write €3bn cheque for Jordan in latest migrant-control deal
20 percent of EU aid spending fails to meet eligibility criteria
The EU executive has proposed to double funding for the Middle East and North Africa region to €42.5bn as part of an overall proposal to allocate €215bn to the Global Europe budget (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections