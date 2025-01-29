Ad
euobserver
The pact was formally signed in Brussels follows a meeting between EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and King Abdullah II of Jordan (Photo: European Commission)

EU to write €3bn cheque for Jordan in latest migrant control deal

EU & the World
Migration
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

EU leaders unveiled an investment partnership worth €3bn with Jordan on Wednesday (29 January), th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Egypt demands more EU support on migration as it shores up regional role
EU takes credit for drop in migrant sea arrivals but experts warn otherwise
Egypt’s new asylum law: aided by EU support, fuelled by repression
Ombudsman faults EU Commission for lack of paperwork on Tunisia deal
The pact was formally signed in Brussels follows a meeting between EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and King Abdullah II of Jordan (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections