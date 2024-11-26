Ombudsman faults EU Commission for lack of paperwork on Tunisia deal

The EU Ombudsman has faulted the European Commission over its controversial cash-for-migrant deal with Tunisia.
A lack of transparency was among the ombudsman's core criticisms, with the commission shuffling aside demands for documents initially requested in June of 2023 by the office of Tineke Strik, a Dutch Green MEP.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
