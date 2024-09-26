Ad
euobserver
O'Reilly, a former investigative journalist, freedom of information commissioner and Irish ombudsman, has served as the EU Ombudsman under both the Juncker and first von der Leyen EU Commissions (Photo: EU Ombudsman)

Interview

Outgoing EU ombudsman: ‘Some may not want somebody as active as I was’

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Emily O'Reilly has served as the EU Ombudsman for over a decade, with a strong mandate to hold EU institutions accountable and the authority to conduct high-level investigations into lobbying, revolving doors, and access to documents.

As her term as a civil servant comes to an end, the Irish woman spoke to a group of journalists, including EUobserver, about th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU ombudsman sounds alarm on tobacco lobby influence
EU Ombudsman: Missing texts with Pfizer CEO are 'wake-up call'
Watchdog calls for tougher curbs on 'problematic' revolving doors
EU Ombudsman opens probe into Frontex role in Greece boat tragedy
EU Ombudsman warns of 'new normal' of crisis decision-making
O'Reilly, a former investigative journalist, freedom of information commissioner and Irish ombudsman, has served as the EU Ombudsman under both the Juncker and first von der Leyen EU Commissions (Photo: EU Ombudsman)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections