Outgoing EU ombudsman: ‘Some may not want somebody as active as I was’

Emily O'Reilly has served as the EU Ombudsman for over a decade, with a strong mandate to hold EU institutions accountable and the authority to conduct high-level investigations into lobbying, revolving doors, and access to documents.
As her term as a civil servant comes to an end, the Irish woman spoke to a group of journalists, including EUobserver, about th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.