EU Ombudsman: Missing texts with Pfizer CEO are 'wake-up call'

Missing text messages between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the boss of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer are a "wake-up call" for all institutions about how they should handle work-related instant messages, the EU ombudsman said on Thursday (14 July).

"[This] is a wake-up call for all EU institutions about ensuring accountability in an era of instant messaging," EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly said in a statement.

The watchdog's plea comes after the commissio...