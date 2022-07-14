Ad
Sill unclear whether texts between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla have been deleted (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU Ombudsman: Missing texts with Pfizer CEO are 'wake-up call'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Missing text messages between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the boss of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer are a "wake-up call" for all institutions about how they should handle work-related instant messages, the EU ombudsman said on Thursday (14 July).

"[This] is a wake-up call for all EU institutions about ensuring accountability in an era of instant messaging," EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly said in a statement.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Latest News

