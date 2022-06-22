Court casts doubt on EU's flight-data regime

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg has struck a blow against Europe's data-collection regime on flight passengers — in the name of civil liberties.

The EU passed its Passenger Name Record (PNR) law in 2016, forcing airlines to tell EU states details of who was flying into or inside Europe, including credit card information and phone numbers, in case these matched with people flagged as terrorist suspects in law-enforcement databases.

The law was hotly-contested by...