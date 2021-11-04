Ad
euobserver
The Scottish government fears COP26 could lead to a increase of Covid-19 infections (Photo: Simon Evans Twitter)

First days of COP26 summit marked by chaos and 'outrage'

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The first four opening days of the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow (COP26) has been marked by heavy weather, travel disruption, large crowds, Covid-19-related restrictions, and long queues outside the conference centre – which have triggered criticism of the organisers of the conference.

As more than 25,000 delegates from almost 200 countries meet for a total of two weeks, large queues have been building up the entrance of the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Greta Thunberg leads pan-Europe COP26 climate protests
'Now, not 30 or 40 years' von der Leyen warns ahead of COP26
COP26 climate summit: could it be different this time?
COP26 and the Congo rainforest - a 'Made in Europe' problem
The Scottish government fears COP26 could lead to a increase of Covid-19 infections (Photo: Simon Evans Twitter)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections