euobserver
EU negotiators also agreed on a greenhouse-gas budget for 2030-2050 - which will inform the European Commission on setting an intermediate target for 2040 (Photo: European Parliament)

EU negotiators strike deal on climate 'law of laws'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Parliament and the European Council reached a provisional agreement on the first-ever EU climate law in the early hours of Wednesday (21 April) - making the bloc's goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2050 irreversible and legally-binding.

After 14 hours of intense negotiations, they agreed on a net emissions-reduction target (emissions after deduction of removals) of at least 55 percent by 2030 (on 1990 levels) - which would mean a cut in actual "real" emissions of 52.8 ...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

