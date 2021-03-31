Ad
'Positively, Thierry Breton, who has an industry background, is in charge of a vaccine production taskforce. Nevertheless we must step up further'

What if Covid-19 had happened under Jean Monnet?

by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

On 31 January 1917 the German Empire declared unlimited submarine warfare to undermine US´ material support to the French and British war efforts.

In response, the Western Allies put in place the Shipping Control Council to closely coordinate their demand for ships and plan military and civilian support based on sound statistics.

One of the masterminds behind this initiative was a French businessman, w...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

