How the EU can better pursue peace in Yemen

Thursday (25 March) marks the sixth anniversary of the conflict in Yemen. A combination of bombs, fighting and starvation has killed at least 233,000 people, according to UN figures, and created the worst humanitarian crisis on earth.



Six weeks ago, Ansar Allah rebels launched a full-scale assault on the oil-rich region of Marib in north-eastern Yemen. This is currently the most ferocious battle in the whole war.



Meanwhile, the leadership of the Internationally Recognised Governmen...