UK access to EU police database hangs in balance

The MEP who chairs the EU's border-free Schengen zone working group says the UK needs to be cut off from a major EU police and security database.

"The UK cannot have access to the Schengen Information System," according to Tanja Fajon, a socialist MEP from Slovenia who chairs the LIBE Working Group on Schengen Scrutiny, on Monday (7 December).

This system is used by police and border guards across the Schengen zone of 27 European countries and contains data on missing persons, sto...