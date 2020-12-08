Ad
euobserver
The UK may lose access to the EU's police database (Photo: Daniele Zanni)

UK access to EU police database hangs in balance

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The MEP who chairs the EU's border-free Schengen zone working group says the UK needs to be cut off from a major EU police and security database.

"The UK cannot have access to the Schengen Information System," according to Tanja Fajon, a socialist MEP from Slovenia who chairs the LIBE Working Group on Schengen Scrutiny, on Monday (7 December).

This system is used by police and border guards across the Schengen zone of 27 European countries and contains data on missing persons, sto...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEPs slam UK for violating EU police database
UK taking 'steps' after illegal copying of EU Schengen data
UK unlawfully copying data from EU police system
The UK may lose access to the EU's police database (Photo: Daniele Zanni)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections