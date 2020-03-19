Ad
Russian president Vladimir Putin (in centre on the right) at a coronavirus situation room in Moscow (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Is Russia lying to WHO on virus data?

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has defended its credibility on coronavirus data, after Belarus said its neighbouring country was "ablaze" with infections - and the EU accused Moscow of other "blatant lies".

"The reasons why the officially confirmed number of those infected in Russia at this stage remains relatively low may be of a complex character," a spokesman for the Russian EU embassy told EUobserver.

"Such facts should not be a basis for developing conspiracy theories," he said.

Russia was s...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

