Balkans row to hit EU summit after French veto

Thursday's (17 October) EU summit could see French and German leaders butt heads on enlargement after France blocked new Western Balkans talks.

"It'll be the first time the accession of North Macedonia and Albania will be discussed at the highest level," Finnish foreign minister Tytti Tuppurainen said in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

"Leaders have a wider spectrum of issues to discuss - there's Brexit, there's Turkey, so I think there's an awareness that Europe, at this stage, cannot ...