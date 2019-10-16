Ad
French president Emmanuel Macron was already sore after German MEPs helped kill his European Commission candidate (Photo: Consilium)

Balkans row to hit EU summit after French veto

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Thursday's (17 October) EU summit could see French and German leaders butt heads on enlargement after France blocked new Western Balkans talks.

"It'll be the first time the accession of North Macedonia and Albania will be discussed at the highest level," Finnish foreign minister Tytti Tuppurainen said in Luxembourg on Tuesday.

"Leaders have a wider spectrum of issues to discuss - there's Brexit, there's Turkey, so I think there's an awareness that Europe, at this stage, cannot ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

