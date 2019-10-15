Brussels welcomes Nordic culture

Over the three autumn months of 2019, Brussels will play host to more than 400 Nordic artists and creative practitioners.

Organised by one of Europe's most influential cultural institutions, BOZAR, Nordic Fall will explore the creative aspects of areas like sustainability, youth involvement, the Arctic, and equality through artistic expressions including music, literature, and film.

Nordic art and culture are essential components in the Nordic Region's reputation as a global advocate and pioneer for social and ecological causes.

With some 1.3 million visitors walking through its doors each year, BOZAR has a unique profile as a European House for Culture.

The organisation's CEO and artistic director Paul Dujardin cites Finland's ambitions for its presidency of the European Union as a good example.

"Finland's programme for its presidency of the EU embodies the kind of holistic, innovative and rallying approach which makes the Nordic Region such an interesting voice in Europe and an engaging artistic partner for BOZAR. At BOZAR we are delighted to work with Nordic artists and the Nordic cultural community in exploring some of these topics through artistic expression, dialogue and cultural experience," he said.

Nordic Fall is supported by the Nordic ministers for culture, whose ambition is to strengthen the international network and innovative collaborations of Nordic artists.

Nordic Festival – a musical melting pot

A key activity during Nordic Fall is the Nordic Festival.

From 10-20 October, the festival will play host to a raft of musicians and composers from across the Nordic Region covering a variety of genres from classical and early music to jazz, folk, electronica, and even Sami joik.

Teitur, Johannes Skoog, Marja Mortensson, Anne Hytta, Kamus Quartet, and the Finnish conductor Susanna Mälkki, who won the Nordic Council Music Prize in 2017, are just some of the artists who will take to the stage.

"As part of our focus on Nordic culture this fall, we were delighted to open our Nordic Festival with Susanna Mälkki and the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra joined by the Tero Saarinen company in a special performance at BOZAR," Dujardin added.

And there's so much more still to come over the coming months:

BOZAR's Nordic Festival runs from 10-20 October featuring music of all genres, cinema, and seminars with artists from across the Nordic Region.



BOZAR's Nordic Fall opened in September during European mobility week. In November, Nordic Fall will continue with Arctic short films and literature, followed by a festival of Nordic television series in December.