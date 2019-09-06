And the world's heaviest drinkers are ... Europeans

A new report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) reveals that people in European countries tend to consume more alcohol compared to other regions in the world.
According to this study, released on 4 September, adults in EU member states, Norway and Switzerland drink on average the equivalent of more than two bottles of wine per week....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.