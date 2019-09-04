Update: This is the new European Commission

On Wednesday (4 September) Italy was the last country to nominate its commissioner, with the Italian former prime minister Paolo Gentiloni Silveri as its candidate.
The UK will not nominate anyone, due to its Brexit departure scheduled for 31 October. That means that all candidates are known now.
Eight existing commissioners are hoping to return for another five years, according to official statements and media reports.
They are: Latvia's Valdis Dombrovskis; Mariya Gabriel f...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
