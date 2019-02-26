Romanian candidate faces battle for EU prosecutor job

The European Parliament will hear candidates on Tuesday (26 February) for the EU's new top prosecutor job, amid ongoing demonstrations in Romania against what protesters see as the Bucharest government's latest efforts to rein in prosecutors and curb the rule of law.

At the centre of the hearing is Romania's Laura Codruta Kovesi, a former top anti-corruption prosecutor, who was forced out of office by the current Socialist-led government last July, which accused her of abusing her powe...