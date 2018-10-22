Ad
The Commission, Parliament and Council have the perfect opportunity to reform the 'voluntary' lobbyist register and at least deliver some actual change (Photo: Daniel Huizinga)

Dodgy regime lobbying is below the EU's radar

by Katherine Ainger, Brussels,

Why is it that the US has been able to legally sanction political fixer Paul Manafort for failure to disclose details of his lobbying for the Kremlin-backed Ukrainian Viktor Yanukovych government, while in the European Union – where he also operated a multi-million euro lobbying operation for the same regime – there are no consequences whatsoever?

The contrast with the US brings into sharp focus the lack of legally binding power and en...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

