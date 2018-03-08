Ad
Tajani was not in Brussels for International Women's Day (Photo: European Parliament)

EU campaigners cry foul on sexual harassment

by Nikolaj Nielsen and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Campaigners are claiming the head of the European Parliament does not care enough about women's rights.

They cried foul on social media and in comments to press on Thursday (8 March), International Women's Day, as part of the wider #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, which began last year in the US.

The group of MEPs, led by German Green Terry Reintke, had wanted to hand the EU parliament head, Antonio Tajani, a petition on Thursday signed by more than 120,000 people calli...

