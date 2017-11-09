Ad
The WHO says glyphosate is 'probably carcinogenic' to humans (Photo: Jacob Bøtter)

EU fails again to agree glyphosate renewal

by Caterina Tani, Brussels,

EU member states on Thursday (9 November) again failed to agree on a licence renewal period for the controversial herbicide glyphosate, used in the Monsanto produce Roundup among other produces, despite an 18-month long debate.

Ministers in the standing committee on plant animal food and feed in Brussels were not able to reach the qualified majority necessary and the meeting resulted in a "no opinion" outcome.

Thursday's vote for a five-year licence extension was the result of a ...

