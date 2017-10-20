May on mission impossible in Brussels

UK prime minister Theresa May called on other EU leaders to "step forward together" to make progress in Brexit negotiations and move on to talks about the UK-EU future relationship.

Over dinner at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (19 October), May insisted that this "must be on the basis of joint effort and endeavour".

"The clear and urgent imperative must be that the dynamic you create enables us to move forward together," she told fellow leaders, who will on Friday say that Brex...