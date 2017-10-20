Ad
May (c) with Germany's Merkel (l) and France's Macron (r) called for a "joint effort and endeavour" to make progress in Brexit talks. (Photo: European Commission)

May on mission impossible in Brussels

by Benjamin Fox and Eric Maurice, London and Brussels,

UK prime minister Theresa May called on other EU leaders to "step forward together" to make progress in Brexit negotiations and move on to talks about the UK-EU future relationship.

Over dinner at a summit in Brussels on Thursday (19 October), May insisted that this "must be on the basis of joint effort and endeavour".

"The clear and urgent imperative must be that the dynamic you create enables us to move forward together," she told fellow leaders, who will on Friday say that Brex...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

