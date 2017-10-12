Ad
"We are not fond of introducing 'political requirements' on investment policies," warned Jerzy Kwiecinski. (Photo: Jerzy Kwiecinski/Facebook)

Poland ready to be EU budget net contributor

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Poland is ready to increase its contribution to the EU budget, but will oppose any politicisation of EU funds, its deputy minister of economic development told EUobserver.

"Our goal is to be in the future net contributor," Jerzy Kwiecinski said in an interview in Brussels on Monday (9 October).

"If we've got ambitious goals for the EU," like innovation and competitiveness, as well as security, defence, or migration policies, "we should provide a proportionally ambitious budget," h...

