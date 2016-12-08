No joke: Russian propaganda poses EU threat

In a recent TV show with high-school pupils, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that his country's borders "do not end anywhere".
He said it as a joke, but in the context of Russia's invasion of Georgia and Ukraine, its bloodbath in Syria, and its military build-up in the Baltic region, it wasn't funny.
A lot of Europeans think that Russian propaganda does not concern them.
They think that its provocations are just games and that people like me, who come from former Sovie...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Petras Austrevicius is a Lithuanian MEP and the vice-chairman of the liberal Alde group in the European Parliament.
Petras Austrevicius is a Lithuanian MEP and the vice-chairman of the liberal Alde group in the European Parliament.