Ad
euobserver
Kremlin said it doubled media spending from €630 million last year to €1.2 billion this year (Photo: kremlin.ru)

No joke: Russian propaganda poses EU threat

EU & the World
Opinion
by Petras Austrevicius, Brussels,

In a recent TV show with high-school pupils, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that his country's borders "do not end anywhere".

He said it as a joke, but in the context of Russia's invasion of Georgia and Ukraine, its bloodbath in Syria, and its military build-up in the Baltic region, it wasn't funny.

A lot of Europeans think that Russian propaganda does not concern them.

They think that its provocations are just games and that people like me, who come from former Sovie...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Petras Austrevicius is a Lithuanian MEP and the vice-chairman of the liberal Alde group in the European Parliament.

Related articles

German elections face Russia cyber threat, Merkel warns
EU parliament hosts Russian propaganda circus
MEPs call for 'proper' EU counter-propaganda unit
Kremlin said it doubled media spending from €630 million last year to €1.2 billion this year (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Petras Austrevicius is a Lithuanian MEP and the vice-chairman of the liberal Alde group in the European Parliament.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections