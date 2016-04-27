Ad
euobserver
Tusk (l) with Tsipras in Athens in March. "We have to avoid a situation of renewed uncertainty for Greece," he said. (Photo: Consillium)

EU rejects Greek calls for bailout summit

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

European Council president Donald Tusk has turned down a Greek request to organise an EU summit over the Greek bailout, but called for a Eurogroup meeting within days.

Tusk, who spoke to Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday morning (27 April), said there was "still more work to be done by the ministers of finance".

But he said that "a specific date for the new Eurogroup meeting" was needed.

"I am not talking about weeks but about days," he told journalists in Br...

