Prime minister Robert Fico will need several weeks to recover from heart surgery (Photo: Slovak PM office)

New Slovak government in convalescence

by Lucia Virostkova, Bratislava,

The new Slovak government is expected to be sworn in by the parliament this week, while both the prime minister and parliament speaker are in hospital.

Robert Fico, who won a third mandate in March, was taken to hospital on 14 March for chest pain and underwent heart surgery on Friday (22 April).

The medical team followed Fico's wish and gave no details about the surgery, but it said over the weekend that the PM was recovering well. National media reported that he had had a triple...

