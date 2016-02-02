Ad
Legal limbo as EU-US data talks drag out

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU and US want more time to agree a new data transfer pact amid outstanding issues on US security access, as companies fall into legal limbo.

"Talks are still ongoing, including at the political level,” EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova told MEPs in Strasbourg on Monday (1 February).

The two sides are trying to reach a new Safe Harbour agreement, which governs how US firms respect privacy rights of EU citizens whenever they transfer and use their data.

