Merkel creates EU core group on refugees

German leader Angela Merkel has said a core group of eight EU states is preparing to resettle refugees from Turkish camps next year.

The eight leaders - from Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Sweden - held a separate meeting in Brussels on Sunday (29 November), shortly before the 28 member states met with Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu.

Merkel said the idea is to “replace illegal migration with legal migration … it's an uphill struggle, but...