euobserver
Merkel: Resettlement club open to more volunteers in future (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Merkel creates EU core group on refugees

EU & the World
Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German leader Angela Merkel has said a core group of eight EU states is preparing to resettle refugees from Turkish camps next year.

The eight leaders - from Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Sweden - held a separate meeting in Brussels on Sunday (29 November), shortly before the 28 member states met with Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu.

Merkel said the idea is to “replace illegal migration with legal migration … it's an uphill struggle, but...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Merkel: Resettlement club open to more volunteers in future

EU & the WorldMigration

