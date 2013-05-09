US to chide Germany on eurozone growth at G7 meeting

US treasury secretary Jack Lew will repeat calls for Germany to stimulate demand in order to drag the eurozone out of recession, according to US government sources.

Speaking with reporters in Washington on Wednesday (8 May) ahead of the meeting of G7 finance ministers in the UK on Friday (10 May), a senior US Treasury official commented that Lew's main message would be to urge the eurozone to "reinvigorate growth and domestic demand."

The official added that "Europe's surplus co...