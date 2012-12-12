Ad
North Kosovo - no-go area for EU police, no accession talks for Serbia (Photo: jonworth-eu)

No EU accession talks for Serbia or Macedonia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU ministers have declined to open accession talks with Serbia or Macedonia, while criticising Turkey for jailing journalists.

The ministers said after a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (11 December) that accession talks with Serbia might begin under the Irish EU presidency in Spring if the European Commission deems that Belgrade has done enough to normalise day-to-day relations with Kosovo.

They told Macedonia it must also wait until Spring to see if the commission believes it h...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

