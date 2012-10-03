Emergency funds needed to save EU student exchange scheme

The European Commission is to come with an emergency budget proposal in a bid to ensure that the Erasmus student programme and the European Social Fund can continue to meet payments for grants.

Spokesperson Patrizio Fiorilli said Wednesday (3 October) that the commission would table a supplementary amending budget (SAB) to "avoid the funds drying up."

The EU's flagship student exchange programme is among several EU projects facing bankruptcy.

According to Alain Lamassoure,...