Deadlock over the 2013 EU budget could bring EU programmes to a halt (Photo: Lawrence OP)

Emergency funds needed to save EU student exchange scheme

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission is to come with an emergency budget proposal in a bid to ensure that the Erasmus student programme and the European Social Fund can continue to meet payments for grants.

Spokesperson Patrizio Fiorilli said Wednesday (3 October) that the commission would table a supplementary amending budget (SAB) to "avoid the funds drying up."

The EU's flagship student exchange programme is among several EU projects facing bankruptcy.

According to Alain Lamassoure,...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Deadlock over the 2013 EU budget could bring EU programmes to a halt (Photo: Lawrence OP)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

