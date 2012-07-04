UK prepared to seal border against Greeks

The UK revealed Tuesday (3 July) it is prepared to seal its borders from Greeks and other eurozone citizens caught up in the fall-out of the sovereign debt crisis in the event of “extraordinary stresses and strains”.

“You have to plan, you have to have contingencies, you have to be ready for anything – there is so much uncertainty in our world. But I hope those things don't become necessary,” UK’s Prime Minister David Cameron told MPs at a home affairs committee.

UK ministers hav...