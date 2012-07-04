Ad
euobserver
The UK is prepared to restrict the rights of Greeks from entering the country should Greece exit the euro. (Photo: Paul Vallejo)

UK prepared to seal border against Greeks

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The UK revealed Tuesday (3 July) it is prepared to seal its borders from Greeks and other eurozone citizens caught up in the fall-out of the sovereign debt crisis in the event of “extraordinary stresses and strains”.

“You have to plan, you have to have contingencies, you have to be ready for anything – there is so much uncertainty in our world. But I hope those things don't become necessary,” UK’s Prime Minister David Cameron told MPs at a home affairs committee.

UK ministers hav...

