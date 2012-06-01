Ad
euobserver
Radical left leader Tsipras claims that the bail-out equals a return to the drachma (Photo: PIAZZA del POPOLO)

Greek leftist vows to cancel bail-out, renationalise economy

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras on Friday (1 June) unveiled his economic programme if he is elected later this month, pledging to cancel the EU-sponsored bail-out and renationalise banks and companies.

But economists say his plans are unfeasible and mere electoral posturing.

With polls indicating a close race between his radical-left Syriza party and the former ruling New Democracy party, Tsipras has presented the 17 June vote as a choice between the austerity programme attac...

