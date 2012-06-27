Ad
Fewer immigrants see Europe as a place of opportunity (Photo: letterlust)

Europe attracting fewer immigrants

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Europe should pursue an open-ended immigration labour policy to help tackle the economic crisis and ensure its working age population is maintained, according to a report presented by the Paris-based economic club the OECD on Wednesday (27 June).

Existing labour mobility barriers in Europe, coupled with a bleak job prospects, deter both low and high-skilled migrants from coming to the bloc. Overall, migration flows into Europe dropped 3 percent in 2010 with a slight increase experienced...

