Nikolic took power in May from EU darling Tadic in a surprise twist (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Nikolic: EU does not demand Kosovo recognition

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Serbia's new leader has said his country can one day join the EU without recognising Kosovo.

Tomislav Nikolic made the remarks after meeting top EU officials in Brussels on Thursday (14 June) on his first state trip after his inauguration on Monday.

"I was assured that the European Union will not demand from us to recognise Kosovo officially, but will demand from us to have better relations [with it]. That's good for us all. I don't know. Maybe you know these people better than ...

