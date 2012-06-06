Ad
euobserver
Draghi with the Spanish deputy leader in the EU Council (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Draghi: Nobody can force Spain to seek bail-out

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, COPENHAGEN,

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Wednesday (6 June) did not rule out further cheap loans to struggling euro-banks and said that nobody can force Spain into a bail-out.

After its monthly governing council meeting, the ECB left its key interest rate unchanged at one percent, despite some members asking to lower it.

"Some of the problems in the euro area have nothing to do with monetary policy," Draghi told a press conference after the meeting, in a bid to keep pressure ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Spain appeals for EU bail-out of struggling banks
Draghi with the Spanish deputy leader in the EU Council (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections