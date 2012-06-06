Draghi: Nobody can force Spain to seek bail-out

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Wednesday (6 June) did not rule out further cheap loans to struggling euro-banks and said that nobody can force Spain into a bail-out.

After its monthly governing council meeting, the ECB left its key interest rate unchanged at one percent, despite some members asking to lower it.

"Some of the problems in the euro area have nothing to do with monetary policy," Draghi told a press conference after the meeting, in a bid to keep pressure ...