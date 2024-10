EU roaming charge cut enters UK referendum campaign

Saturday 30 April is a day when European citizens can feel a concrete benefit of the EU, with charges on phone calls, text messages and mobile internet going down before being phased out next year.

The good news has been seized upon by British prime minister David Cameron as an argument to stay in the EU, two months before EU membership referendum.

"EU roaming charges now down to near-zero; gone entirely next year. Consumers are better off remaining in the EU," Cameron posted on h...